Puerto Rico’s WIPR TV station joins nationwide PBS network

WIPR President Eric Delgado.

Puerto Rico’s public broadcasting station, WIPR, has joined the nationwide PBS network, connecting with more than 330 local PBS stations in the United States and its territories.

As a PBS member station, WIPR will now have access to PBS’s award-winning news and public affairs programming, independent film, science, drama and performing arts content.

WIPR currently produces up to 10 hours of local content daily, including public affairs, culture, sports, music, talk and food programs, as well as home learning spaces that reach nearly 3.3 million viewers.

The most prominent programs on WIPR-TV include “#EnCasaAprendo,” “Notiséis 360,” “Travesías con sabor,” “Los más buscados,” and “El show de Chucho,” among others.

“We’re pleased to confirm that, in addition to airing PBS programs in both languages, we will promote our Spanish-language content to public broadcasters beyond our shores,” said WIPR President Eric Delgado.

PBS programming is for all audiences, including children with a Puerto Rican related series, with the participation of actors from the island.

“Alma’s Ways” stars a six-year-old Puerto Rican heroine, Alma Rivera, proud and self-confident who lives in the Bronx with her parents and her smaller brother, “Junior.”

Through moments of reflection, each episode’s story aims to positively impact children by teaching them to model self-awareness, responsible decision-making, empathy, and encouraging them to generate and value their own ideas and questions.

The series is produced by Puerto Rican actress Sonia Manzano, and the musical theme of the program’s lyrics and music is by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Local audiences can watch WIPR on channel 6.1 in San Juan, 3.1 in Mayagüez; Liberty HD, on channel 206; DIRECTV, on channel 166 and Dish on channel 6, in addition to channel 7.2 of TeleIsla.

Additionally, viewers can watch WIPR and PBS programming on the PRTV+ app, and the PBS Video app.