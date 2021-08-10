Type to search

Puma Energy invests $11M to open 20 new Super7 convenience stores in ’21

Contributor August 10, 2021
As part of its growth strategy, Puma Energy unveiled a new branding campaign for the Super7 convenience stores.

Puma Energy has invested $11 million to open 20 new Super7 convenience stores throughout Puerto Rico this year, said Mario Sierra, general manager for Puma in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At present, the gasoline retailer operates a total of 45 of its convenience stores islandwide, where it offers basic goods, prepared breakfast, or lunch at its deli counter, 100% Puerto Rican coffee, as well as gasoline.

The 20 stores added to the chain this year have generated more than 120 jobs, in different parts of the island including the San Juan metro area, Dorado, Caguas, Añasco, Ponce, Mayagüez, and Hatillo.

“Our $11 million investment in 20 new stores during 2021 is a reflection that providing convenience and accessibility to our customers is a priority,” said Sierra.

As part of its growth strategy, Puma Energy unveiled a new branding campaign for the Super7 convenience stores, that “shares our commitment to presenting a complete offering with the products and variety that customers are looking for,” he said.

