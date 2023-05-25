Purple Heart Homes opens 1st chapter in Puerto Rico

The chapter is the organization’s first in a United States territory and will focus on addressing the unique housing needs of disabled veterans on the island, the nonprofit stated.

Purple Heart Homes, a national organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for disabled and aging veterans, has announced the opening of its first chapter in Puerto Rico, made possible with the support of the Home Depot Foundation.

The chapter is the organization’s first in a U.S. territory and will focus on addressing the unique housing needs of disabled veterans on the island, the nonprofit stated.

A team of volunteers who are committed to “serving the local veteran community” will lead the Purple Heart Homes Puerto Rico Chapter, which will provide a range of services, including home renovations, repairs and modifications to improve accessibility for disabled veterans.

The Home Depot Foundation has provided support to Purple Heart Homes to launch the new chapter and to facilitate the renovations and modifications that will be made to homes for disabled veterans.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Home Depot Foundation to open our first chapter in Puerto Rico and make a difference in the lives of disabled veterans on the island,” said John Gallina, CEO of Purple Heart Homes.

“Our organization is committed to ensuring that every veteran has a safe and accessible place to call home, and we are grateful for the support of The Home Depot Foundation in helping us achieve this goal,” he added.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more 70,000 veterans living in Puerto Rico, many of whom face challenges in accessing safe and affordable housing. The organization said the new chapter aims to address this issue by providing critical home renovations and modifications to improve the quality of life for disabled veterans.

“We are honored to support Purple Heart Homes in their efforts to provide housing solutions for veterans in Puerto Rico,” said Shannon Gerber, executive director of the Home Depot Foundation. “Over the last decade, we’ve worked with Purple Heart Homes to serve more than 800 veterans, and we’re proud to expand the partnership to make a difference in the lives of more individuals who have served our country.”

The new chapter is seeking volunteers and donors to support its efforts.