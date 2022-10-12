Ram opens call to help Puerto Rico’s farmers

From left during the announcement of the call: Lourdes Aponte, president of the CUD, Ricardo García, and Nelson Perea of PRTEC.

The Ram brand launched the “La Fuerza del Trabajo AgroTech” call to offer more than $80,000 in prizes to an entrepreneur who is innovating in the area of agriculture.

Among the prizes are $15,000 in cash and two acres of land at Finca Explora in Isabela for the development of their project, company officials said.

“The development of local agriculture and local products has always been very important to the Ram brand,” said Ricardo García, manager CEO of FCA Caribbean.

“We know that the impact of the hurricane on Puerto Rico was a great blow to local farmers, who lost their crops and some of them were just getting their first crops after Hurricane María,” he said.

“That’s why as part of this initiative we’ve joined the United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Technological Corridor to offer this opportunity to local farmers to innovate in this sector,” he said.

Winners are poised to win $15,000 in cash to develop their business idea or to expand their business. The Puerto Rico Technological Corridor will also give winners the use of the farm for two years, as well as machinery and equipment for a year. The winners will also have access to irrigation systems for a year, and training and seminars from the organization, which will also back them for two years.

Meanwhile, the CUD will grant a one-year membership to the winner and business mentoring from SCORE. The winner will also have access to co-working space at the CUD’s Hato Rey headquarters and the opportunity to send two email blasts in six months.

The trade group will also offer the winner a chance to participate in its “Hablemos de negocios” marketing effort, $500 to buy equipment or materials, two posts on the CUD’s digital platforms, and a featured article in its magazine.

The winner will also receive advertising space in billboards and digital media, as well as participation in the CUD’s 2023 videopodcast season.

The participate, applicants must fill out a form and submit it by the Nov. 23 deadline.