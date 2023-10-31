Type to search

Featured Nonprofit organizations

[re]ACTIVA training program reaches 200+ small businesses

NIMB Staff October 31, 2023
Gio Camacho, one of the [re]ACTIVA mentors, offers a training workshop to program participants.

Foundation for Puerto Rico’s (FPR) [re]ACTIVA mentoring and business training program, aimed at small and medium-sized businesses whose operations were affected by the pandemic, reached more than 200 operations that are still recovering from the losses they faced over the past three years.

The program, fueled by a $254,487 grant from Wells Fargo’s Open Business Fund, concluded with positive results, the nonprofit stated.

“Through [re]ACTIVA, we had the opportunity to promote the economic recovery of small businesses affected by COVID-19, providing entrepreneurs with individualized mentorship on topics such as access to capital, finance, marketing, business planning and e-commerce,” said Alma Frontera, vice president of Operations and Programs at FPR.

“Access to these resources and technical training led by experts helped participating businesses stay open, retain employees, and optimize their operations and offerings,” she said.

The program provided guidance and services in collaboration with several well-known entities within the local business ecosystem, including AwakenR, Brands of Puerto Rico, Centro para Emprendedores, Gio Camacho, INprende, and JMC Ventures.

Participating businesses received technical assistance for business preparation, recovery, adaptation and growth through workshops and individualized mentoring in high-demand skills and activities, including digital presence and e-commerce, aimed at helping small businesses adapt their models and operations to current and future challenges.

In total, 209 businesses received technical assistance, and 121 companies accessed online training via FPR’s Resilience-e platform. The initiative facilitated 436 hours of individual counseling, conducted 41 training workshops and engaged 789 participants for 1,580 hours, resulting in the creation of 52 new jobs and retention of 342 existing positions.

“I dare to say that everything I know today – 80% of my business background – is thanks to all the seminars and mentoring we received with [re]ACTIVA on business management. Today, we have a solid business plan and the knowledge to execute it,” said José Torres-García of Translucent Ice, a business specializing in ice production for cocktails.

Businesses that participated in [re]ACTIVA had to meet several requirements, such as being operational, having annual sales of less than $1 million, experiencing a loss of income or customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and having a workforce of 10 or fewer.

“We thank Wells Fargo for making this program possible, and all the collaborators who served as mentors and trainers throughout this effort. Together, our work strengthens the business ecosystem on the island,” said Frontera.

“Since Hurricane Maria, at Foundation for Puerto Rico, we’ve undertaken various recovery efforts aimed at small businesses and have observed that, beyond providing economic assistance to businesses affected by atmospheric effects or pandemics, business education is essential for entrepreneurs to learn to face future crises,” she said.

“Today, we know that we have 209 businesses that continue to contribute to the economic development of their communities and Puerto Rico,” Frontera added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Foundation for Puerto Rico explores AI solutions to housing crisis
NIMB Staff July 31, 2023
Pulso entrepreneurial program extends access to capital services islandwide
Contributor June 27, 2023
Study: STRs not to blame for Puerto Rico’s housing affordability challenges
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 15, 2023
70+ communities participate in Foundation for Puerto Rico-sponsored workshop
Contributor May 9, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This year marks the organization’s fifth anniversary, and I could not be more excited at the significant progress InvestPR has achieved throughout our journey to accelerate Puerto Rico’s economic development. We remain committed to continue positioning Puerto Rico as a world-class business destination and look forward to continuing working together with our partners to create more jobs and opportunities for the people of Puerto Rico.”

Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of InvestPR, whose annual report notes that, over the past year, the organization has facilitated the creation of more than 550 businesses and $416 million in capital investments.

Related Stories

Foundation for Puerto Rico explores AI solutions to housing crisis
Pulso entrepreneurial program extends access to capital services islandwide
Study: STRs not to blame for Puerto Rico’s housing affordability challenges
70+ communities participate in Foundation for Puerto Rico-sponsored workshop
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.