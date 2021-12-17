Type to search

Realty ONE Group to open offices in Puerto Rico

December 17, 2021
Real estate firm Realty ONE Group will be making its entrance into the Puerto Rico market.

Real estate firm Realty ONE Group will be making its entrance into the Puerto Rico market through the recent sale of its franchise rights to a broker already familiar with the “purpose-driven lifestyle brand.”

Greg Bardell, the broker/owner of Realty ONE Group Unlimited in Lancaster, PA, will develop Puerto Rico and the entire Eastern Caribbean Region to South America, the company confirmed.

Bardell — who is said to have “exceptional experience in real estate and a leader in expanding Realty ONE Group across the country and now the world” — is the first Realty ONE Group office to open east of the Mississippi.

He is also the mid-Atlantic regional director for the Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington D.C. area. Bardell and his team have grown that region to more than 1,000 agents, 8,000 transactions and $2 billion in sales, the firm noted.

“The possibilities of growing the Realty ONE Group brand in the Caribbean is endless when you have someone as driven as Greg who absolutely loves both the company and this beautiful region,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO of Realty ONE Group.

Bardell has more than three decades of real estate experience, selling and brokering thousands of homes, building custom and tract homes, and developing several raw land opportunities throughout central Pennsylvania. Joined the Realty ONE Group in 2014, “selling new franchises at a record pace including more than a dozen in 2021 alone,” the firm noted.

“I believe Realty ONE Group’s dynamic COOLTURE, branding, and coaching will thrive in Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean,” said Bardell. “But more importantly, I know our model and the love of what we do will offer real estate professionals an amazing opportunity to earn more and be more.”

The real estate firm has more than 17,000 brokers in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Singapore, Spain, and Costa Rica, in addition to Puerto Rico.

