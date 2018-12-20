P.R. Museum of Art recognizes Walmart Puerto Rico’s philanthropic work

December 20, 2018 65

The Puerto Rico Museum of Art of awarded the 2017-2018 Philanthropy Award to Walmart Puerto Rico in recognition of its contribution to advancing the mission of the institution to support the local artistic heritage.

Viviana Mercado, Walmart’s senior manager of corporate affairs, received the award. She also heads the Walmart Foundation in Puerto Rico, an organization that annually contributes more than $4 million to positively impact the quality of life of local communities.

In addition to its support to the museum’s projects, after Hurricane María, Mercado made it possible for the nonprofit to receive diesel for an electric plant to maintain the necessary environmental conditions to preserve the works at the Museum of Art.

“I am honored to receive this important distinction on behalf of all my Walmart colleagues. We believe in the Museum of Art’s work to contribute to Puerto Rico’s cultural legacy and we’re proud to collaborate with this institution as part of our commitment to the socioeconomic development and well-being of their communities,” said Mercado.