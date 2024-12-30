Recreational facilities in Juana Díaz, Ceiba get $3.1M revamp

The completed repairs to the Southern Coast Boardwalk in Juana Díaz include replacing aluminum panels, repairing the asphalt surface, concrete piers, sidewalks, exterior electrical outlets, lighting fixtures and stairs, as well as installing a concrete retaining wall. (Credit: FEMA/Adriana Farmer del Toro)

Repairing spaces for safe gatherings is part of Puerto Rico’s recovery from hurricanes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency stated.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it has obligated $3.1 million to repair the Southern Coast Boardwalk in Juana Díaz and the floating dock and gazebos in Ceiba.

“These recreational areas provide spaces for families to share. They benefit their residents as well as all local and international visitors who enjoy their cultural and gastronomic offerings, in addition to promoting the economy of the municipalities,” said José Baquero, the federal disaster recovery coordinator for Puerto Rico.

According to Carimelys Alvarado, director of Culture, Arts and Tourism for the municipality of Juana Díaz, the boardwalk in the Camboya community has “great tourist value, as well as merchants and fisherfolk who contribute directly to economic development. Besides having gastronomic alternatives, they also host musical and family events.”

The boardwalk was established in 2000 and welcomes up to 500 people on weekends.

“This is one of our great contributions to the economy, culture and tourism. As natives from Juana Díaz, this project was like a diamond for us. I remember the inauguration when we got goosebumps because our coast is so important. This project marks an emphasis on our economic development,” Alvarado said.

Business owner Rubén Figueroa-Ortiz said the repairs have brought in more customers, “encouraged by how beautiful the facilities are now.”

He added, “This boardwalk repair has benefited us a lot, especially the businesses. Now we have a higher attendance. I am the oldest merchant here, with many years of service, and I feel very proud to have this opportunity right now.”

Some of the repairs completed with an allocation of nearly $2.9 million include the replacement of aluminum panels, repairs to the asphalt surface, concrete piers and sidewalks, exterior electrical outlets, lighting fixtures and stairs, and the installation of a concrete retaining wall in the waterfront boardwalk area.

Mitigation measures, totaling nearly $937,000 within the same allocation, included the addition of a geotextile filter fabric to prevent internal erosion, reinforcement of piles to make them resistant to strong waves and corrosion, and the replacement of wooden decking with PVC to increase durability.

José Plata, director of the Juana Díaz Recovery Office, said this project is among the most important the municipality has completed following the 2017 hurricanes, “especially for the community, as part of its culture and traditions.”

In Ceiba, the dock and gazebos at the Villa Pesquera on Los Machos Beach offer a sustainable alternative to maximize space for fisherfolk without damaging marine ecosystems, according to Eddie García, director of the Municipal Office of Emergency Management.

“Its innovative design allows it to adapt to the water level, reducing the environmental impact. In addition, it combines aquatic activities with a perfect setting for social and cultural events. You can enjoy a restaurant and kiosks with fresh seafood, typical Puerto Rican food and live music, as well as kayaking, paddleboarding and recreational fishing,” García added.

The high-density plastic floating dock, built in 2015, extends into the ocean and receives between 75 and 500 visitors per week. Both the dock and gazebos were severely damaged by high winds and storm surge during Hurricane María.

With an obligation of nearly $226,000, the municipality has completed repairs to the pier. Repairs to the 16 wooden gazebos in front of the beach, which date back to 1995, are in the planning phase.

Part of the work included replacing the pier and access, as well as replacing the gazebos’ bases and roofs. As part of hazard mitigation measures, the gazebos will be reinforced with high-wind-resistant anchoring and additional roof anchoring at a cost of nearly $2,000.