P.R. DMO recruiting for some 20 key posts in the organization

May 11, 2018

In its mission to support sustainable economic growth for Puerto Rico through the promotion of the island as a destination for leisure tourists, meetings and business events, the Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization announced it is taking the first step to help generate future jobs on the island.

Puerto Rico DMO CEO Brad Dean said the entity is recruiting personnel in key areas — representing about 20 jobs — that will help market and sell the island generate economic growth and jobs in industries related to leisure tourism, meetings and business events.

“We will use the multiplying effect and transformative power of travel to create jobs and grow the visitor economy in Puerto Rico,” Dean said.

“To accomplish this, we are assembling a remarkable team of sales and marketing professionals who welcome a challenge and want to play a key role in shaping Puerto Rico’s future,” he added.

“We’re currently seeking talented, savvy, results-oriented professionals in the areas of digital media, social media, web design, tourism promotion, sales, public relations, accounting, information technology and other key positions,” said Dean.

The Puerto Rico DMO has opened a digital platform for employment opportunities in a number of areas, detailed on its website.