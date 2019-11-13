Recycling centers in Carolina, Guaynabo to mark ‘America Recycles Day’

November 13, 2019 116

As part of “America Recycles Day” events that are celebrated mid-November every year, the towns of Guaynabo and Carolina, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency, ConWaste and the Puerto Rico Recycling Partnership, are joining forces to host Open Houses at the towns’ recycling centers.

During the Open Houses, students and visitors will see firsthand how these centers receive, separate and bale recyclable materials for market. Visitors will learn about how the recycling centers operate, how to recycle properly, the challenges and opportunities of recycling in Puerto Rico, as well as other reduction, reuse, recycling and composting initiatives, organizers said.

The Puerto Rico Recycling Partnership is inviting the public to learn more about how to recycle correctly, and join “America Recycles Day” celebrations in schools, communities, universities and work places, sharing their events and initiatives with the hashtag #AmericaRecyclesDay and #BeRecycled.

The Open House in Carolina will take place Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while the one in Guaynabo will take place Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We’re counting on the participation of dozens of school groups and student green clubs that are leading reduction, recycling and composting projects throughout Puerto Rico,” organizers said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.