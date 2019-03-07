Red Cat releases blockchain-based drone-tracking platform

March 7, 2019 31

Red Cat, a provider of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry, announced the beta release of its blockchain-based black box storage, analytics and services platform to make drones trackable and accountable.

Red Cat’s platform release includes several integrated systems that enable industry regulators to track and review drone flight data, insurance companies to insure drones with reliable third-party data, and pilots to ensure compliance with regulators.

Red Cat’s black box flight recorder is the first distributed system with secure and encrypted third-party data that regulators and insurance companies can trust, the company stated.

Red Cat’s platform was designed to address the “growing need in this rapidly evolving ecosystem for a simple and secure data storage and analytics solution for regulators, insurance companies, pilots/enterprisers with drone fleets, and drone service companies.”

Additionally, with new and evolving regulations and new technologies, Red Cat provides services backed by expertise in drones, blockchain, data analytics, AI/ML and the regulatory environment at the center of the drone ecosystem.

“The next phase of the aerospace industry will include commercial aircraft, helicopters and many different kinds of drones in all shapes and sizes,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat.

“For drones to have equitable access to airspace, the industry will require reliable and immutable data to ensure accountability and trackability,” he said. “We developed Red Cat’s black box analytics and storage to enable compliance for the drone industry and ensure safer skies for everyone.”

The new beta testing program has been developed based on feedback from top drone pilots and influencers and contains the most up-to-date technology in AI and blockchain to optimize drone performance, executives said

To apply to as an early beta tester of Red Cat’s Blockchain Black Box, complete this form.