Red Cross logs 430+ damage assessments to homes hit by Hurricane Fiona

Volunteers have visited damaged homes across a number of towns that took a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona.

The American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter has completed more than 430 damage assessments in several municipalities around the island to identify homes that sustained major damage and are uninhabitable after Hurricane Fiona, the nonprofit confirmed.

In addition, the organization has distributed hygiene kits, blankets, cleaning supplies, solar lanterns, and cases of water to affected sectors and shelters.

“The help we provide in the coming days will be based on damage assessment; at the same time, we will continue with the distribution of necessary items in the affected communities,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter.

“We’re also aiding families who have suffered fires due to the disaster aid families who have lost loved ones,” she said.

So far, more than 170 people have stepped up to help the Red Cross with the response, including volunteers and staff from Puerto Rico and various parts of the United States.

During the next phase of the effort, the Red Cross is launching two calls for support, she said.

“We need volunteers to help with different duties, and we ask for the generosity of donors,” said Feliciano, adding that the help provided by the American Red Cross in times of disaster is free.

During the emergency, more than 50 schools that were used as shelters have solar panels and batteries that the American Red Cross donated after Hurricane María.

El Mesón Sandwiches to donate vehicle

In related news, El Mesón Sandwiches confirmed it has partnered with the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter to donate a new response vehicle, worth $150,000.

The special Mercedes Benz-brand van is being built and is expected to arrive in mid 2023.

The vehicle is expected to help the nonprofit expand its capacity to distribute food, water, as well as provide the necessary help to families and communities affected by any disaster, said Felipe Pérez-Grajales, president of El Mesón Sándwiches.