Ford registers ‘Solid 1Q18 in P.R., re-joins leaders in local financing

Ford announced positive sales results during the first quarter of this year on the Island. The company recorded a 22 percent increase in total sales, compared to the same period in 2017.

Ford maintained the leadership in the pick-up segment, where its F-150 tripled retail sales compared to the previous year. Also, the iconic Ford Mustang continue as the best-selling sports car in the local market, doubling the units sold during the first three months of 2018.

In addition, the Ford Edge SUV demonstrated a 15 percent increase in retail sales in the quarter ending March 31.

The automotive company recently presented in Puerto Rico the new Ford EcoSport, a compact SUV that combines modern design, technology and power as its formula to expand presence in this growing segment.

Meanwhile, the automaker announced it once again joins auto financing leaders Popular Auto and Reliable Auto to offer 0 percent APR financing interest for a limited time for three of its most popular SUVs.

Until April 20, 2018, consumers have the opportunity to purchase new 2018 Ford Escape, Edge and Explorer models with a $2,000 bonus and 0 percent APR interest, subject to credit approval according to Popular Auto and Reliable Auto parameters. To benefit from this offer, customers can visit any of the authorized Ford dealers in Puerto Rico.