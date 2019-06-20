Registration opens for FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show to be held in San Juan

June 20, 2019 191

Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, the trade association that represents the mutual interests of Caribbean and Latin American destinations and stakeholders along with cruise ship lines that operate 95% of the global capacity, announced that registration is open for the 26th annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show.

Taking place in San Juan from Oct. 21-25, it will link participants with more than 100 high-level executives expected from member lines for a series of meetings, workshops and networking opportunities “focused on developing mutual understanding and success,” FCCA President Michele Paige said.

“Last year’s record attendance of more than 150 member line representatives — including 11 presidents and above — again displayed the cruise industry’s interest in not only working directly with destinations and stakeholders, but also listening to their needs and understanding how to develop long-term mutual success,” said Paige.

“We look forward to again presenting those opportunities, while enhancing them with new features to further optimize conference participants’ and trade show exhibitors’ invaluable interactions with member line representatives,” she said.

All conference participants will have access to workshops led by cruise executives and stakeholders concentrated on topics ranging from attracting and fulfilling diverse cruise guests and cruise lines, to filling ships with supplies and employees — and participants’ needs taking center stage through most workshops encouraging input.

All participants will also have opportunities to meet with cruise executives during networking functions throughout the event.

Pre-registered delegates will have the chance for one-on-one meetings with cruise executives to give a pitch and receive everything from individualized input to potential deals.

The trade show will feature booths for products, companies or destinations.