FEMA assigns $11M reimbursement to P.R.’s emergency management agency

November 21, 2018 79

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has allocated $11 million for the Puerto Rico Emergency and Disaster Management Bureau under the agency’s Public Assistance program.

COR3 Executive Director Omar J. Marrero said the funding falls under FEMA’s Category B – Emergency Protection Measures.

COR3 is the local agency in charge of overseeing the arrival and use of the federal funds.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides financial assistance to state and municipal governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, so they can respond to emergencies and recover quickly major disasters, such as Hurricanes Irma and María, he said.

“Puerto Rico continues taking the steps in the right direction to carry out recovery projects in the fastest, most transparent and efficient way,” Marrero said.