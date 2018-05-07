Reliable Foundation’s benefit golf tourney marks 15th edition
Reliable Foundation will celebrate its 15th edition of its golf tournament on June 15, when it will raise funds on behalf of 40 Puerto Rico nonprofits.
Reliable Auto President José Arbona said the tournament is the largest source of revenue for the Reliable Foundation. Last year, the event that takes place at the Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort raised $448,000, beating prior numbers.
Since its first edition, the golf tournament has raised more than $6 million for local entities, Arbona said.
“Many of these entities would not survive without the support of the Foundation and that’s why we’re honored to continue contributing to the construction of dreams in each of the benefited institutions,” said Arbona.
More than 300 players participate in each year and more than 128 sponsors take part in the event. The institutions that will benefit from the golf tournament this year are:
- Fundación Ricky Martin
- Jude Children’s Hospital
- Fundación Síndrome Down
- Alianza para un PR Sin Drogas
- Hogar Niñito Jesús, Cupey
- Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico
- Fundación A-mar
- Fundación Child
- Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal
- Hogares Rafaela Ybarra
- Hospital del Niño
- Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo
- PECES
- Amanece para los Hermanos Sin Techo