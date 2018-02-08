VIVO Beach Club reopens in Isla Verde after $1M in repairs

After months of renovations due to the damages caused by Hurricanes Irma and María, the VIVO Beach Club beachfront entertainment complex in Isla Verde, has reopened after investing $1 million in repairs, company officials announced.

The venue features new attractions, a new entertainment line-up, and an “innovative business strategy,” company executives and owners Matías and Luis Fernández said.

During a media, the Puerto Rico businessmen revealed they did not hesitate to reinvest in the property after the phenomena crippled the island last September, because they were “certain than Puerto Rico’s economy would recuperate and tourism would come back stronger than ever.”

VIVO Beach Club opened in 2012 as the only self-contained social oceanfront destination club complex in Puerto Rico, ideal for spending leisure time or enjoying a relaxing vacation experience. The owners invested $6 million in property upgrades, to cater to regular guests and newcomers seeking a unique social and entertainment experience.

VIVO operated nonstop for five years before being forced to close after the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and María.

“We are thrilled to announce the official reopening of our beloved VIVO Beach Club, just in time for the 2018 season,” said Matías Fernández.

“VIVO Beach Club is still a lively oceanfront destination designed for people of all ages, featuring an outdoor beach club and pool, unique restaurants and bars, a convention center, retail shops, music venues, and a full-scale brewery,” he said.

The venue generates 150 direct jobs and more than 500 indirect jobs, executives said. Club membership has risen to 850 families in the metropolitan area and beyond.

“The new VIVO Beach Club proudly reopens with a new look and feel, modern atmosphere and a great culinary experience; full of great food, drinks, shops, music, and ocean views… all perfect ingredients for the best Caribbean experience in the region,” he said.

The businessman revealed that the Architectural endeavor became a meticulous task in order to completely the refurbishing of this massive the 3.9-acre project. VIVO Beach Club not only looked to update and rejuvenate the grounds but also modernize its spaces. Light colors emphasized the open setting and immediately invited newcomers to enjoy the relaxation, fun and recreation within. VIVO Beach Club spared no expense to ensure the comfort of their guests in mind. High ceilings and the strategic use of natural scenery and light heighten the experience and intensify the resort atmosphere, as well as providing a new look and feel to the façade.

Vivo Beach Club was originally developed with a multi-million-dollar investment by the MLM Corporation, the Fernández brothers’ primary development firm.

The venue houses the “EN VIVO Convention Center,” which offers more than 12,000 square feet of flexible spaces for all types of corporate activity and events. The space features seven renovated banquet rooms, including the Aquamarine Conference Center, with 4,500 square feet that can be divided into four spaces, each with a 200-guest capacity.

The Diamond Ballroom offers 8,800 square feet of space, which can be divided into three additional rooms. These spaces also include a foyer that raises capacity by 500 guests. There is also a variety outdoor spaces including the Sea Almond Garden with 500 square feet and a capacity for 400 people in a cocktail-style setting, and the Beer Garden & Pool Deck for large events up 2,500 people.

Ocean Lab Brewing expanding

The company that operates the VIVO Beach Club also owns the Ocean Lab Brewing Company, which is expanding its facility to incorporate new state-of-the-art equipment capable of producing one of the largest variety of home craft and specialty beers for both in-house consumption and outbound distribution.

At present, the micro-brewery produces 16 different local beers. The company will begin bottling its beer varieties this week, looking to begin distribution in supermarkets, bars, hotels, and international customers across the Caribbean region through exports.

The brewery also serves as an incubator for local home brewers, helping them develop their own beer recipes.