Ignacio Álvarez, CEO of Popular Inc., will retire on June 30, after leading the institution since 2017.
Popular Inc. CEO Álvarez to retire June 30; COO Ferrer to succeed him
NIMB Staff February 27, 2025
Puerto Rico Bankers Assoc.: Study shows sector’s solid financial health 
NIMB Staff October 2, 2024
Puerto Rico IT Cluster to mark 11th anniversary with CIO & IT Leadership Conference
Maria Miranda September 30, 2024
Caribe Federal Credit Union expands with Universal Coop merger
Maria Miranda September 24, 2024

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Federal funding has been essential to rebuilding Puerto Rico’s infrastructure, supporting its health care system and ensuring educational opportunities for its residents. Any cuts to these resources would directly affect the island’s most vulnerable communities and jeopardize the progress made in recent years.”

 

— Sergio M. Marxuach, policy director, Center for a New Economy

 

