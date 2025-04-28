Report: Puerto Rico’s volunteer contributions valued at $17.32/hour

Many nonprofits rely heavily on volunteer labor to sustain operations, and the updated valuation provides a tangible measure of their economic impact. (Credit: Feng Yu | Dreamstime.com)

The island’s nonprofit sector continues to grow, employing more than 42,000 people and generating $4 billion annually.

Puerto Rico’s volunteers continue to make an invaluable impact on the island’s communities, with their contributions now valued at $17.32 per hour, according to the newly released 2025 Value of Volunteer Time report by Independent Sector and the Do Good Institute.

This figure represents a notable increase from last year’s $15.82, highlighting the growing appreciation for the critical role of volunteerism.

Nationally, the value of a volunteer hour rose 3.9% to $34.79, outpacing the overall inflation rate of 2.9%. While Puerto Rico’s valuation remains the lowest among all U.S. jurisdictions, the consistent year-over-year growth underscores the island’s resilient spirit and the essential nature of local volunteer efforts.

“Volunteering is more than an act of kindness; it is a vital service that strengthens our communities and society as a whole,” said Akilah Watkins, president of Independent Sector.

“Nonprofits are at the heart of their work, providing the infrastructure and opportunities that make service possible — training volunteers, coordinating efforts and creating accessible pathways for people to contribute their time and skills,” Watkins said.

The value of volunteer time is a key metric used by nonprofit organizations and corporations to quantify and recognize the contributions of volunteers. It is based on the average earnings of private sector workers, excluding farming and managerial roles, using data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite the relatively lower dollar value in Puerto Rico, the island’s nonprofit sector plays a vital role in mobilizing volunteers to address pressing social needs, from disaster recovery to education and public health. Many nonprofits depend heavily on volunteer labor to sustain operations, and the updated valuation provides a tangible measure of their economic impact.

“The increase of 3.9% is greater than the overall annual inflation rate, which shows that the contributions of volunteers are more valuable today than ever before,” said Nathan Dietz, research director at the Do Good Institute.

Puerto Rico’s nonprofit sector

As of the latest data gathered by Cause IQ, Puerto Rico is home to approximately 2,556 nonprofit organizations. Collectively, these organizations employ more than 42,000 individuals, generate more than $4 billion in annual revenue and hold assets totaling $13 billion.

Most of those nonprofits are concentrated in the San Juan metropolitan area, which accounts for 1,830 organizations, employing 33,046 people and generating revenues exceeding $3.3 billion. Other significant hubs include Aguadilla with 196 nonprofits and Ponce with 149, Cause IQ stated.

ProPublica reported that those organizations span a wide range of sectors, including education, health care, social services and community development. Notable examples include the Inter American University of Puerto Rico and Auxilio Mutuo Hospital.