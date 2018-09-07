Brands Of will represent P.R. at the 2018 ‘TechCrunch Disrupt’ event

September 7, 2018 55

Brands Of, a local startup, was chosen to represent Puerto Rico at DISRUPT, the summit event of online publisher TechCrunch.

The convention will be held in San Francisco, California Sept. 5-7. Disrupt is listed as the biggest technology and innovation event in the world, as well as the one with the most impact on startups within this industry.

Brands Of will participate as part of the Caribbean Pavilion sponsored by ProjectBinario. This year, the Caribbean Pavilion is celebrating their second edition gathering startups from countries in the Caribbean.

Brands Of will be the first Puerto Rican startup to ever participate. ProjectBinario is a nonprofit organization that helps entrepreneurs and artists in emerging tech ecosystems to make projects go from idea to reality to beyond.

“For us, being able to represent Puerto Rico in one of the most important startups and technology forums globally is an honor and a great opportunity,” said Nestor Guarien Taveras-Sepúlveda, Brands Of co-founder and CEO.

“It is a responsibility that we assume with great commitment and an excellent chance to keep contributing to the development of our business, as well as the entire Startup community in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Brands Of was referred to ProjectBinario by Parallel 18, a business accelerator that hosted the startup as part of its 2nd Generation program.

“ProjectBinario and the chance to be in DISRUPT is, from our perspective, a key achievement in order to support businesses that are solving problems on a global scale,” said Sebastián Vidal, Parallel 18’s executive director.

“A very important part of this process is, on the one hand, generating opportunities to expose our businesses to bigger markets like the one in North America and, on the other, connecting with organizations that can prove to be relevant to the growth of our startups,” Vidal said.

“The case of Brands Of is the perfect example to achieve this because it precisely looks to connect entrepreneurs and local cultures with global markets”.

With this participation, Brands Of continues to position itself as one of the Puerto Rican startups with the best international projection.

In addition to being able to pitch and present their businesses in the convention, participants will also have access to meetings with investors, as well as other entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley.

Brands Of offers Latin American entrepreneurs the digital tools needed to export their products and grow their businesses while connecting the Hispanic communities in the United States of America with the local brands of their respective countries of origin.