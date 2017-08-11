‘MyPark’ app to reserve parking spaces debuts in PR

Starting this week, Puerto Rico residents will have a new parking alternative in several malls, with the arrival of “MyPark,” a system that allows them to reserve a space using their mobile phone.

Created in 2015 by Puerto Rican entrepreneurs Luis Mayendía and Ricardo Blanco, “MyPark” integrates a simple digital application with an automatic barrier mechanism saving the parking space for the person who reserved it through the application.

MyPark is making its local debut with 50 parking spaces available in Plaza Carolina, Plaza Las Américas and Puerto Rico Premium Outlets in Barceloneta that mall patrons can reserve. The cost of the parking space, which may be reserved up to six months in advance, starts at $3, depending on the location, company officials said.

The company is installing the “MyPark” technology in strategic areas, close to the mall entrances. The new offering seeks to complement valet parking service, company executives said.

“With MyPark the customer maintains control of their vehicle and has the option to take their purchases to the car and continue their visit to the mall without carrying bags,” said Mayendía, CEO of MyPark.

“One of our most important goals with ‘MyPark’ was to bring it to Puerto Rico, to our ‘home,’ so we’re extremely pleased to make this a reality,” he said.

“We know there are many people who do not want to spend time looking for parking when visiting a mall or other busy places, particularly during weekends and holidays,” he said, adding the service seeks “guarantee the best parking in an easy, fast and secure way.”

Although they refrained from sharing how much the company invested to bring “MyPark” to Puerto Rico, they said it was a “multi-million” figure.

To use the service, users must download the “MyPark” app — available free on the Apple Store and Google Play — to their mobile device, register using an email or Facebook account, and indicate the place, day and time when they wish to park.

Then, the system assigns one of the available spaces, which are identified by numbers, and the reservation is confirmed. Upon arriving at the parking lot, the user presses the button to access the application and the parking barrier is activated allowing access to the space.

MyPark also offers validation tools and parking coupons to businesses including shops, restaurants and cinemas, which will help generate traffic to their stores by offering customers fast, easy and accessible “MyPark” parking spaces.

“MyPark’s” arrival to the island was completed through the first franchise agreement with MyPark Puerto Rico corporation. MyPark plans to continue expanding its service on the island over the next 12 months, with parking in areas and places such as stadiums and arenas, hospitals, universities, airports, cinema complexes, parks, office buildings, municipalities and other shopping centers.

“MyPark” currently has hundreds of parking lots in shopping centers in the states of Florida, New Jersey, California, Georgia, Virginia and Minnesota. Growth plans contemplate expanding the company in existing markets as well as in the rest of the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.