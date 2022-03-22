Residence Inn by Marriott in Isla Verde hosts job fair to fill 70 slots

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The new Residence Inn by Marriott San Juan Isla Verde hotel will be hosting a job fair to recruit employees for more than 70 available positions in its opening team, General Manager Sem Cuevas announced.

The job fair will take place March 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the AC Entrepreneur room of the AC Hotel San Juan, on Ashford Avenue in Condado.

The Residence Inn by Marriott San Juan Isla Verde has 231 suite-type rooms. The property is now in the pre-opening process, and is looking for talent for managerial, supervisory and line positions, in all areas of the hotel including Front desk, housekeeping, administration and management, food and beverage, operations and maintenance.

Those interested may fill out a job application online, prior to participating at the fair, and may confirm their attendance at the fair on or before March 25, by sending an email to the following addresses: nerivera@highgate.com and lisoto@highgate.com.

Walk-ins are also accepted on the day of the job fair, organizers said.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Isla Verde San Juan is located on Isla Verde Avenue in Carolina, and is being developed by Puerto Rican real estate firm Interlink and managed by Highgate.