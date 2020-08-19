Resident Commissioner, W.H. delegation visit pharmaceuticals, aerospace co.’s

August 19, 2020 353

For the second day this week, a delegation of White House officials hosted by Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González toured several pharmaceuticals and aerospace companies on the island, in an effort to lure new business for the economy.

The goal is to show the island’s “capacity and infrastructure to host multinationals, showing the diversity of companies established in the northern region,” she said in a press release.

One of the companies visited was GK Pharmaceutical in Manatí, “the only female-owned pharmaceutical company in the world, owned by Puerto Ricans,” González said, flanked by the President’s aid in charge of Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Affairs, Rear Admiral Peter Brown, White House Public Policy Advisor Juan Caro, Secretary of Economic Development Manuel Laboy, Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association President Carlos Rodríguez, Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency staff.

GK Pharmaceutical developed a package of molecular tests to detect COVID19 that already have a Pre-Emergency Use Authorization pre-approval and final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected by the end of this week. These would be the only coronavirus PCR tests developed and manufactured on the island.

The group also visited Honeywell and Lufthansa, two representatives of the island’s aerospace community.

The tours took place before González confirmed she is self-quarantining after learning that she had been in contact with Puerto Rico House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Méndez and Rep. Pichy Zamora, who both confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

In a Facebook live transmission, she said she will be tested for the virus over the weekend.

“I get tested on a weekly basis because I travel, because I’m in contact with many people. My last negative result was last week,” she said.

More visits to manufacturing companies are scheduled for today and Thursday.