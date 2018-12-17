The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort reopens after $60M renovation

December 17, 2018 96

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort has reopened following a $60 million renovation after the devastation caused by Hurricane María last year.

The property has also announced the new $85 million beachfront, ultra-luxury residential development, Ocean Drive, as well as The Atlantic Drive Estates and plans for a resort expansion.

Compromised of 30 luxurious condominium residences in three beachfront buildings, The Ocean Drive Beachfront Residences will offer three- and four-bedroom residences and penthouse models ranging in size from 3,379 to 4,048 square feet of interior space.

Residents will have access to five-Star hotel services and amenities provided by St. Regis, views of the Atlantic Ocean and a two-mile stretch of crescent beach.

The property is also slated to debut The Atlantic Drive Estates, a collection of coastal home sites located in a prime location just west of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort. This collection of luxury property sites will provide residents the opportunity to custom-design and build their own homes in beachfront sites and golf and lake locations.

Additionally, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort announced plans for a $30 million expansion to the resort. Occupying a secluded stretch of land adjacent to the current guest room accommodations, the expansion will add 60 oceanfront rooms to the hotel’s inventory, executives confirmed.

“We’re thrilled to welcome travelers from around the globe back to The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort this holiday season and beyond,” said José Torres, general manager of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort. “The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort’s transformation has set the stage for the next generation of luxury travelers to the destination.”

The hotel features a new dimension of tropical luxury and a contemporary aesthetic seen in every guestroom and suite, Casa Grande, the heart of the resort where guests will have access to The St. Regis Bar and Paros, the seaside pool and esplanade, and the Iridium Spa, company executives said.

Designed by Puerto Rican designer Nono Maldonado together with Hirsch Bedner Associates of San Francisco, and inspired by the surrounding sea, sand and foliage, the 139 refurbished rooms and suites boast a light, modern and organic aesthetic in a contemporary and residential setting.

The renovation also includes Casa Grande, which welcomes guests upon arrival and is home to Paros, the resort’s signature fine-dining restaurant, and the St. Regis Bar. The two-story building is a gathering space that overlooks the ocean.

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort offers a range of culinary outlets for guests to enjoy: Paros, The St. Regis Bar, and Seagrapes. The resort additionally is launching Beach Shak, a beachside bar and eatery offering a variety of smoothies, coffee, and local bites. Guests can also dine at Beach Club by Jose Enrique, which offers a menu of traditional Puerto Rican cuisine.

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort also houses the Iridium Spa, two private bird sanctuaries, an on-site “green team” led by a marine biologist, four deco turf tennis courts, a St. Regis Kids Club, an ocean-front golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and numerous trails for biking, walking and running all nestled under the canopy of the tropical setting.

Additionally, available through a new collaboration with Aquavento Water Sports, the resort offers equipment for watersports such as surfing, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing and fishing in any of the surrounding lakes, executives said.