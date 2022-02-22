Restaurant Holding Company buys development rights of Popeyes in Puerto Rico

Popeyes has a number of restaurants in Puerto Rico.

Popeyes and Restaurant Holding Company announced an exclusive development agreement to develop and grow the Popeyes brand in Puerto Rico.

Under the agreement, RHC plans to open an unspecified — but “significant” — number of Popeyes restaurants throughout the island. The financial terms of the agreement were not revealed.

With this partnership, Restaurant Holding Company expands its footprint on the island by expanding its restaurant representation that includes Burger King and Firehouse Subs.

“We have an excellent development opportunity ahead of us. We look forward to a great future for the Popeyes chain in Puerto Rico,” said Aniceto Solares, CEO of Restaurant Holding Company.

“For this we’ll capitalize on the structure and expertise we have developed over the decades with the Burger King and Firehouse Subs brands to serve Popeyes fried chicken with excellence. We are proud to count on Popeyes to take it to the next level in its evolution as a recognized brand,” he said.

Restaurant Holding Company currently operates 174 restaurants and generates more than 5,000 direct jobs. This expansion will create thousands of additional jobs in Puerto Rico, he said.

“I am pleased that with the new agreement we can not only offer our guests the iconic tastes of Popeyes, but we are also contributing significantly to the economies of Puerto Rico by creating thousands of new jobs”, he added. “RHC is committed to offer Popeyes unique guest experience and to bring its digital innovation to serve guests in the iconic hospitable way that is characteristic of the brand.”

“We’re delighted to partner with RHC, a solid operator with track record excellency to further expand our brand in Puerto Rico” said Rafael Serer, general manager Popeyes Latin America and Caribbean.