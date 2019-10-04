Retail Trade Association, Nat’l University College launch online retail academy

October 4, 2019 161

The Retail Trade Association, known as ACDET for its initials in Spanish, announced the launch of the “Retail Academy” in partnership with National University College, representing the first online continuing education platform designed for the island’s retail workforce.

“The Retail Academy is a tool to explore new market needs and offers the industry the opportunity to design academic experiences that this sector demands to be competitive at local and global levels,” ACDET President Iván Báez said.

The Association has in its strategic plan representing the industry and providing world-class education.

“The launch of the Retail Academy responds precisely to strengthening our industry at all levels,” he said.

The announcement was made during the “Retail trends: harmonizing strategies with education” workshop, in which senior executives in Puerto Rico participated including: Walmart, Unilever, Grupo Novus, Walgreens, Pepe Ganga, PetSmart, Estrella LLC., Retail Group and B. Fernández & Co., the president of National University College, Gloria Baquero, as well as institution staff.

The exchange with island retail managers “is important to identify the skills that the industry is looking for in those employees so that our curricula are aligned with those needs,” Baquero said.

ACDET represents retail, local, national and multinational store chains in Puerto Rico. The Retail Academy is available to all citizens and employers, even if they are not ACDET members. Those interested in enrolling may access www.academiadelretail.com.