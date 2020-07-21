Retailer La Esquina Famosa unveils online store for back-to-school sales

July 21, 2020 255

With back-to-school shopping season around the corner, traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are looking to reinvent themselves amid COVID-19 to make their sales.

Such is the case with La Esquina Famosa, which for the past 40 years has been selling uniforms at their store. This year, the retailer opted to launch a website to offer customers the chance to look at all available models and styles, read the description of the items and have access to the uniforms 24/7, year-round.

“The website does not replace the store’s inventories,” said Cristian Blanco, the retailer’s commercial vice president. “It’s another option for the customer that doen’t want to visit the store physically.”

“Now, the customer can access and purchase the uniforms from the comfort of their home, computer, tablet or cell phone, guaranteeing same good prices and excellent quality. When purchasing digitally, the customer can pick up their order at their nearest La Esquina Famosa store at no additional cost or receive their order by mail, with an extra cost for shipping and handling,” he said.

LaEsquinaFamosa.com provides school uniforms for 37 private schools and 10 public schools located in San Juan, Bayamón, Carolina, Ponce, Mayagüez, Aguadilla and Arecibo. According to each school, the website provides regular uniforms, gala Seniors, physical education, sports teams, and clubs.

“The clothing items are mostly made in Puerto Rico, which means we have the flexibility to accept special requests,” he added. “The customer, either digital or at the store, has 30 days to make changes, as long as they have followed the care and washing instructions, because the uniform is 100% guaranteed.”

La Esquina Famosa stores are located in Plaza las Américas (second level between JCPenney and Macy’s), Mayagüez Mall, Centro de Sur in Ponce, Route 2 in Arecibo (next to Caribbean Cinemas) and Avenida Fragoso, Carolina, which is dedicated exclusively to school and institutional uniforms such as Police, security guard, culinary arts, nursing, paramedics, among others.