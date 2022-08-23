Retailer Windsor Fashions to open 5 new stores in Puerto Rico

While best known for its formal dresses, Windsor delivers a broad market assortment of occasion-based apparel that varies by market for all of life’s one-of-a-kind, annual, and everyday events.

California-based Windsor Fashions LLC, an on-trend fashion retailer for special occasions and all of life’s events, announced plans to open five stores in Puerto Rico this fall.

Four of the five stores will officially open by October 2022, with retail spaces confirmed in Barceloneta, Caguas, Carolina, and San Juan.

The opening date and location of the fifth store are being finalized.

Puerto Rico will join the extensive list of more than 200 regions and countries where Windsor already has a presence, the retailer confirmed.

“We’re thrilled to now serve the dynamic and engaging market of Puerto Rico. Dressing up for occasions and all of life’s events is at the core of the Windsor brand. As of today, women across the territory are now invited to explore our ever-expanding range of apparel and accessories for all the meaningful moments in their lives,” said Andy Solomon, president of Windsor Fashions.

“With events and celebrations finally back in full swing, we’re able to meet our customers’ fashion needs for any and every occasion at an extraordinary value, now in even more destinations around the world,” he said.

As the brand continues to expand its retail footprint globally, the addition of these five new locations will generate more than 65 job opportunities in Puerto Rico for roles varying from store manager to stylists and associates.

In addition to the Puerto Rico locations, Windsor has opened 18 stores this year alone, with an additional 14 stores slated for the balance of the year.

“In addition to shipping to the territory, which we started in July, we knew we also wanted to have a strong brick-and-mortar presence, which really allows us to connect with the local consumer and have them experience our brand ethos firsthand,” said Solomon. “In-person shopping has repeatedly proven to be a cornerstone of our business.”

While best known for its formal dresses, Windsor delivers a broad market assortment of occasion-based apparel that varies by market for all of life’s one-of-a-kind, annual, and everyday events, it stated.