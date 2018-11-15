Hoy Health LLC partners with United Retailers Association to provide healthcare

November 15, 2018 105

Hoy Health LLC, an emerging health-tech company that offers access to healthcare programs and services focused on primary care, announced a partnership with the United Retailers Association.

The local trade group known as the CUD will have access to Hoy Health’s portfolio of healthcare products, said Jorge Argüelles-Morán, president.

“This innovative, new partnership with Hoy Health will allow us to better serve the healthcare and medication access needs of many of our members, as well as their customers,” Argüelles-Morán said.

“The entire portfolio of Hoy Health’s innovative healthcare platforms will be made available to CUD members, with an initial focus on the HoyRX and HoyMEDS services,” he said.

The HoyRX service allows consumers to know the price of their generic medications when they get their prescription, and pre-pay on the website. The system then generates a voucher that is redeemable at over 62,000 pharmacies across the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico, including major pharmacy chains. Health insurance coverage is not required.

Card holders and family members will have access to discounts on generic and brand name medications through the HoyMEDS service at major retail pharmacy locations and independent pharmacies across the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico, with no program or enrollment fees.

With Hoy Health built upon the guiding principal of collaborative innovation, it makes perfect sense that we partner with a first-class organization like the CUD and help them to provide quality and affordable healthcare to their members,” said Hoy Health LLC CEO Mario Anglada.

“This is especially meaningful to every family, given the devastation caused by Hurricane María one year ago. Puerto Rico continues to make huge strides in recovery, but we still see the opportunity to help people with basic healthcare needs,” Anglada said.