Retailers, gov’t commit to ‘coordinated and safe’ holiday sales

The Puerto Rico Retailers Association (ACDET, in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) signed a memorandum of understanding to run “effective, coordinated and safe” Early Bird and holiday sales, paying special attention to the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reality on the island has dramatically changed due to the pandemic. Retailers have been seriously affected. However, we have relaxed and adjusted the dynamics of traditional Early Bird sales to add more options for special sales over the internet, as well as extended hours and days during the month of November to avoid crowding in stores in a single day,” said ACDET President Iván Báez.

“We’re pleased that we have once again signed the collaboration agreement with DACO, with the health and safety of consumers and employees as a priority,” Báez said.

“The agreement that we started six years ago has been very successful and this time we extended it to provide a safer shopping experience, with more contactless options, so that each customer is satisfied with their shopping experience during the holiday season,” he said.

This month, many retailers offer special sales events in stores and online, in addition to the traditional Black Friday, and post-Thanksgiving sales. Each business will announce its special events and must guide customers on precautionary measures in compliance with the Executive Order to minimize the risks of COVID-19 contagion, he added.

DACO Secretary Carmen Salgado and her team, has met with the main retailers to ensure consumer rights, guarantee consumer safety and support businesses, so service expectations and availability of merchandise are met, according to current regulations, she said.

“We encourage consumers to stay informed of the alternatives that stores will make available, so they can take advantage of the long-awaited special sales of the Christmas season,” she said.

“DACO has been working closely with businesses, guiding them to ensure they provide key information to customers, as well as their obligation to abide by all preventive measures the government and authorized agencies have provided,” Salgado said.

“The main objective is to ensure that citizens enjoy the festive season and the expected sales, while avoiding contagion and stimulating compliance by merchants with our regulations,” added the Secretary.

Puerto Rico’s retail sales registered a drop of more than 14%, compared to 2019, as a result of the pandemic and restrictions that began in mid-March. Retailers are hoping to gain ground on lost business activity during the holiday sales, ACDET said.

