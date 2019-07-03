RICOH, CofC of the South offer workshop STEAM skills development in schools

July 3, 2019 163

The concept of the intelligent classroom that combines new teaching methods with advanced technologies, continues to revolutionize education with applications accessible to educational institutions in Puerto Rico, according to representatives from RICOH during a workshop offered in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce of the South (CCSPR.)

During the event, RICOH highlighted the role of professional teacher competence and its transfer to the classroom.

“It is necessary to offer the educator the tools that facilitate a learning based on competencies that develop entrepreneurship and STEAM skills in educational institutions,” said Manuel Santos, manager of strategic verticals of RICOH Puerto Rico.

“The teacher is an organizer and manager of learning activities in digital environments and a trigger for meaningful learning, the most important link in this process of constant evolution that we call education,” he added.

The management and sustainability of STEAM centers in educational institutions includes the implementation of a collaborative experience, aligned content, differentiated teaching (at the pace of each individual), Cloud and Big Data, and mobility of the interactive classroom.

For his part, Eliezer Meléndez-Martínez, president of the CCSPR, affirmed the alignment of the workshop with the institution’s objective of contributing to the socio-economic and cultural development of the southern region.

RICOH presented the concept of STEAM LABs, which offer interactive whiteboards to help teachers display images, texts and videos on touch screen panels with high resolutions that turn the classroom into an interactive space. In addition, remote students, via conference can go from observers to active participants, since they can connect with the classroom and see the presentation or notes of the teachers in real time.