In-Brief

Ricoh, MB Sports team up to sponsor recycling during Caribbean Series

February 3, 20200211
The companies are calling on all Caribbean Series attendees to look for recyclable trash containers that will be identified with the Ricoh Puerto Rico logo.

Ricoh Puerto Rico and MB Sports have teamed up to encourage recycling during the Caribbean Series San Juan 2020, taking place through Feb. 7 at the Hiram Bithorn stadium.

To champion environmental conservation, the companies have provided recyclable garbage containers in and around the stadium grounds.

“This homerun for the environment is an initiative that, in addition to supporting the conservation of our natural resources, is also an opportunity to raise awareness and promote environmental responsibility during this busy event,” said Cristina Santa María, marketing manager for Ricoh Puerto Rico about the joint effort that encourages recycling and environmental conservation In Puerto Rico.

“Each bottle, plastic, can, glass, or container that we recycle, is a step to preserve the beauty of our island,” she said.

Over seven days, it is estimated that some 300,000 people will attend three games a day during the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation tournament that comprises teams from Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama and Colombia.

“During this week of world-class sports action, Puerto Rico will display its beauties before the eyes of baseball fans around the globe. That is why the importance of all of us cooperating to give our best face,” said Tuti Muñoz, spokesman for MB Sports.

For Ricoh, the proactive recycling campaign is part of its corporate social responsibility platform that seeks to promote education and practices of eco-friendly measures in the daily life of each citizen.

“Our duty is not only to look out for our customers, suppliers and employees, but to society and the planet, as well. So, when we pursue success, there is only one way to achieve it – responsibly,” said Santa María.

Author Details
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.

Can we count on you?

As recent events have shown us, independent and responsible journalism is more important than ever. That’s why your support is very necessary to ensure that we will be around for a while!

We want to stay true to our mission of delivering quality journalism…for that, we count on your support. Every contribution, big or small, is greatly appreciated!

Use the PayPal button below and contribute today!


Related tags :

Comment here