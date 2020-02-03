Ricoh, MB Sports team up to sponsor recycling during Caribbean Series

February 3, 2020 211

Ricoh Puerto Rico and MB Sports have teamed up to encourage recycling during the Caribbean Series San Juan 2020, taking place through Feb. 7 at the Hiram Bithorn stadium.

To champion environmental conservation, the companies have provided recyclable garbage containers in and around the stadium grounds.

“This homerun for the environment is an initiative that, in addition to supporting the conservation of our natural resources, is also an opportunity to raise awareness and promote environmental responsibility during this busy event,” said Cristina Santa María, marketing manager for Ricoh Puerto Rico about the joint effort that encourages recycling and environmental conservation In Puerto Rico.

“Each bottle, plastic, can, glass, or container that we recycle, is a step to preserve the beauty of our island,” she said.

Over seven days, it is estimated that some 300,000 people will attend three games a day during the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation tournament that comprises teams from Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama and Colombia.

“During this week of world-class sports action, Puerto Rico will display its beauties before the eyes of baseball fans around the globe. That is why the importance of all of us cooperating to give our best face,” said Tuti Muñoz, spokesman for MB Sports.

For Ricoh, the proactive recycling campaign is part of its corporate social responsibility platform that seeks to promote education and practices of eco-friendly measures in the daily life of each citizen.

“Our duty is not only to look out for our customers, suppliers and employees, but to society and the planet, as well. So, when we pursue success, there is only one way to achieve it – responsibly,” said Santa María.

