Ricoh Puerto Rico partners with Apple to benefit local businesses

Esteban Arias, director of Technology and Services at Ricoh LATAM

The tech solutions provider also strengthens its operations by integrating with Ricoh Latin America.

Technology and digital solutions provider Ricoh Puerto Rico announced a strategic alliance with Apple, to deliver benefits for local businesses and organizations seeking to optimize their operations with cutting-edge technology.

With this alliance, Ricoh becomes the local provider of Apple products and services, which offers organizations the advantage of having a single partner that can act and provide complete support, Ricoh said.

“The strategic alliance with Apple is the result of our model of continuous improvement in favor of our customers,” said Esteban Arias, director of Technology and Services at Ricoh LATAM.

“Thanks to these operational advances, organizations now have direct access to the best technology available in the market, in addition to having a comprehensive partner that companies need to lead in their digital transformation and achieve new levels of productivity,” he said.

Through this collaboration, Ricoh offers the “Device as a Service” (DaaS) model with Apple products, which allows companies, educational institutions, hospitals and other health centers, nongovernmental organizations and other entities to access advanced devices under a flexible subscription scheme.

This model includes not only the purchase of equipment, but also its maintenance and ongoing support, managed locally by Ricoh.

“This ensures that organizations can focus on their strategic objectives while enjoying up-to-date technology without the worries associated with depreciation or asset management,” officials said.

“The DaaS model is ideal for all types of organizations, from small and medium-sized businesses to large corporations, as it offers the ability to tailor the technology infrastructure to the specific needs of each industry,” officials added.

“With the security, reliability and performance of Apple devices, combined with Ricoh’s personalized and agile service, organizations in any industry can improve operational efficiency, drive innovation and stay competitive in an ever-evolving digital environment,” officials noted.

The partnership with Apple comes as Ricoh Puerto Rico is integrated into Ricoh LATAM, “significantly strengthening the company’s ability to serve its local customers with an even more robust and specialized service,” the company said.

By becoming part of one of the Ricoh Group’s five major regions, Ricoh Puerto Rico now has the support of an extensive network throughout Latin America, which translates into greater operational efficiency and a more agile response to local market needs, the company said.

For customers in Puerto Rico, this integration means direct access to a broader portfolio of digital solutions and services, managed by multilingual teams and backed by strategic support centers in the region, Ricoh added.