Ricoh Puerto Rico shifts services to respond to COVID-19 threat

Technology company Ricoh Puerto Rico has taken several steps to respond to the threat of the (COVID-19) coronavirus, said General Manager Iván Fraticelli.

First, the majority of its workforce will be working remotely from their homes to continue offering services and support to clients, he said.

Ricoh will direct its technical service to critical industries listed in Gov. Wanda Vázquez’s executive order mandating the closure of non-essential businesses and a curfew for residents. Among the sectors Ricoh will serve are: health services; pharmacy; any company related to the food or medicine industry; banking/financial institutions; wholesale distributors; telecommunications companies; and gas stations.

The company will make available to clients its customer service center and chat service through its website, both available 24/7, to report situations.

“It is up to all of us to ensure the safety and well-being of the island,” he said “At Ricoh Puerto Rico, we appreciate the collaboration of each employee, client, friend and family member of our company. We know that we can always count on you, and even more during challenging times such as those we experience today,” he said.

