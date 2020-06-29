Rincón, Co-op Rincón partner to invest $8.7M in social interest housing

June 29, 2020 226

An alliance between the municipality of Rincón and Co-op Rincón will facilitate the financing of the development of affordable housing in that western town, via an investment that exceeds $8.7 million.

The development of the Vista al Río urbanization, which will have 105 housing units, will have three construction phases, the first of which is projected to be ready by the summer of 2021.

“This first alliance between our cooperative and the municipality of Rincón offers a very affordable and modern alternative for families in the western region, at the same time giving an important boost to the construction sector,” said Carmelo Rosario, interim executive president of Co-op Rincón, adding that the first of which is projected to be ready in the summer of 2021.

The residential project will be located on Highway 115, Km. 17.6 in the Río Grande neighborhood of Rincón. The first phase will have 40 three-bedrooms, two-bath homes, said Julio Román, of the Karymar Construction company, which is in charge of development.

“In the midst of crises, cooperation is key to moving forward and being able to meet the needs of our people. We’re grateful and excited about this important investment and the benefit it will bring to our residents,” said Rincón Mayor Carlos López.

Co-op Rincón will support the new owners with loan alternatives, such as the offer for the Vista al Río project. Rosario explained that Rural loans and the special Mi Casa accounts are also available.