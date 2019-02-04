‘Rise of the Rest’ tour, which highlights startup success, to stop in P.R.

February 4, 2019 242

Washington, D.C.-based investment firm founded Revolution, founded in 2005, announced that its next five-day “Rise of the Rest” bus tour — to highlight startup success outside of Silicon Valley — will visit Puerto Rico on May 3.

The visit to Puerto Rico will explore innovation and entrepreneurship with Chef José Andrés in the aftermath of Hurricane María, organizers said.

Revolution’s “Rise of the Rest” Seed Fund is a $150 million fund launched in December 2018 by Executives Steve Case and J.D. Vance and backed by a group of entrepreneurs, executives and investors including Ray Dalio, Meg Whitman, Jeff Bezos, Eric Schmidt and Sarah Blakely.

This tour marks the first time that a “Rise of the Rest” trip has spent the majority of the tour in a single state — Florida — and the first time it has visited a U.S. territory. On the “Rise of the Rest” tour, Andrés and the Revolution team will visit companies and entrepreneurial support organizations that are also looking to help Puerto Rico move from disaster relief to long term recovery and growth.

Revolution’s “Rise of the Rest” is spending four days in Florida to explore the many cities innovating on already-flourishing economic sectors like hospitality, space technology and real estate.

Similarly, while in Puerto Rico, the tour will “aim to shine a spotlight on how ecosystem builders and local leaders are working with cities in Florida to support each other,” organizers said.

“Every election cycle Florida is in the national spotlight for what the state’s votes say about the future of the country, but we believe the focus should also be on the state’s entrepreneurial communities and the companies that will drive our nation forward,” said Case, founder of AOL.

“Startups are responsible for nearly all net new job creation and with Florida’s size and diversity, the state can help lead the way. I’ve long admired José’s dedication to the people of Puerto Rico and I am excited to go with him to see how the island is working towards building and supporting an innovation ecosystem,” he said.

“Puerto Rico has a unique and powerful opportunity to launch and scale startups that tackle various real-world challenges following Hurricane María,” Chase said.

Since 2014, Case and the Revolution team have logged more than 10,000 miles touring entrepreneurial communities by bus in 38 cities.

During each stop on Revolution’s “Rise of the Rest” tour, the team will meet with and visit entrepreneurs, local business and government leaders, and ecosystem builders. The tour will also host daily fireside discussions and a startup pitch competition in which $500,000 will be invested from the “Rise of the Rest” Seed Fund — $100,000 will be invested in a local startup at each stop, organizers said.

“We’ve witnessed the potential for startup ecosystems to transform local economies and are excited to get to know the innovation communities in Florida and Puerto Rico,” said Vance, managing partner of Revolution’s “Rise of the Rest” Seed Fund.

“In Florida, we look forward to learning more about how cities are innovating traditional industries and how local startup champions are working across the state to welcome entrepreneurs,” he said.

“And in Puerto Rico, we will witness how startups are playing a critical role in revitalizing the island’s economy. While we have 21 investments in the Southeast in our ‘Rise of the Rest’ Seed Fund portfolio, only two are in Florida. We look forward to adding five more innovative companies from Florida and Puerto Rico to the portfolio,” he said.