Rising Entrepreneurs Program Nov. 15 application deadline nears

The Nov. 15 deadline to file an application to participate in the second edition of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program is around the corner, and the Bravo Family Foundation — the philanthropic entity founded by Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo — is encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity.

The applications are open to entrepreneurs who are developing their business, live in Puerto Rico or want to move to the island, are in the early or middle stage of their company and are focused mainly in technology and innovation services or products.

“After a successful first run, we want to encourage the innovative Puerto Rican talent who needs a jumpstart in developing their business ideas, to apply for our second call of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program. We have the tools, the knowledge and capital to take them to the next level,” said Orlando Bravo, founder of the Bravo Family Foundation and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Selected teams will receive $30,000 grant, access to the Foundation’s office hub in Mayagüez, a curriculum based on the Thoma Bravo playbook, access to local mentors and from the United States, and individualized guidance from experts and a special award at the end of the program to those companies with the best presentation, progress and compliance with the program’s objectives.

“Since we launched the first edition of the program, which featured 10 innovative companies, we have seen the progress that the participating companies have shown due to the support and advice of first-rate professionals in Puerto Rico and the United States. We are very excited about what we can achieve with this second edition and be able to contribute to the island’s economy at a time when it is most needed,” said Jaime Morales Cordero, managing director of the Rising Entrepreneurs Program.

Those who meet the deadline, will move on to the second round, which entails announcing the selected participants on Dec. 15. The second edition of Rising Entrepreneurs will be run from March 1, 2021 to May 7, 2021. There will be a special summer curriculum from June 7 to Aug. 31. The closing activity with additional awards will be on Sept. 23, 2021.

