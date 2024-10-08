Robinson School opens call for applications for 2025-2026 scholarship program

Robinson School in San Juan.

The program aims to provide this opportunity to new 7th-grade students who aspire to receive an innovative education.

Puerto Rico’s Robinson School, an English-language, college-preparatory independent private school, has announced the opening of its scholarship program for students entering grades 7 through 11. The application period will remain open islandwide until Dec. 1.

The scholarship is available to new students who have passed the college entrance exam, maintain a minimum 3.8 GPA, demonstrate excellent conduct and successfully complete an interview with faculty and administration.

“It’s an honor for Robinson School to open our doors to talented young people from all over Puerto Rico and provide them with access to an advanced and competitive education. Every child is important to us, and we feel privileged to be able to offer not only our community, but the country, what is necessary to build a bright future.” said Cindy Ogg, director of Robinson School.

Scholarship recipients are expected to maintain academic excellence, strong conduct and leadership throughout the academic year. Scholarships are renewable annually until graduation, provided all requirements are met.

The scholarship program has already provided access to more than 100 academically outstanding students from Puerto Rico.