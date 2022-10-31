Rock Solid sold to gov’t customer experience tech firm Granicus

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Alexis Pérez, vice president of Streamline for Rock Solid, Viviana Dávila, vice president of Sima t Rock Solid, G Masili, chief customer officer at Granicus, Mark Hynes, and Gilberto Fraguada.

Granicus, a firm dedicated to customer experience technologies and services for government, announced the acquisition of Rock Solid Technologies, a provider of GovTech solutions in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, for an undisclosed amount.

The two companies have “been long committed to developing and growing digital modernization capabilities that streamline government operations, enhance transparency, and drive a more accessible legislative process that leads to engaged communities and increased trust,” company executives said.

“Granicus and Rock Solid together amplify years of industry leadership in working with local government leaders to deliver customer experience technologies and services and demonstrate the continued commitment to help government organizations navigate their digital transformation journey,” the firm stated.

The combination of Rock Solid and Granicus will help accelerate the expansion in the Latin American and Caribbean markets for its government platforms, they added.

Rock Solid has made advances to the 311 Service Request Management and public finance and operations management processes, creating a broad suite of technology and service combinations designed to support the needs and sophistication levels of any government.

The integration of Rock Solid and Granicus solutions will now offer local governments a comprehensive array of technologies, services and mission-critical support options to meet the specific public meetings needs of each community.

“We’re bringing together the industry’s strongest set of technologies, services and data analytics to create a more powerful platform that helps our government customers dramatically enhance citizen experience, transparency and engagement, while delivering important operational efficiencies — all from one trusted partner,” said Granicus CEO, Mark Hynes.

“This acquisition marks a significant step in our mission to help governments of all sizes connect with citizens, in a secure, equitable and digital way,” he said.

“Together with Granicus, we can further extend our presence in Puerto Rico as the largest manufacturer of GovTech technologies and services,” said Gilberto Fraguada, vice president of Rock Solid for Latin America, and the Caribbean.

This acquisition shows Granicus’ commitment to continue product innovation, world-class customer service, and support for the economic growth and professional development of our workforce in Puerto Rico, executives added.