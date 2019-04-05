Rock Solid Technologies to merge with CitySourced

April 5, 2019 94

Rock Solid Technologies, a public sector-focused software and IT services company with headquarters in Puerto Rico and Austin, Texas, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with CitySourced.

The combined business will be led by Rock Solid CEO Rick Brown, and CitySourced CEO Jason Kiesel will join the executive team of Rock Solid as chief product officer, executives said.

CitySourced provides an enterprise civic engagement platform that offers cities and counties a one-stop, native mobile app solution for their citizens. From within a single app, municipalities can deploy applications that allow everything from paying bills to reporting maintenance issues to real-time updates on election information.

CitySourced also provides robust analytics and reporting to deliver actionable insights that allow local governments to better serve their citizens, according to a press release.

The combined company will serve more than 18 million citizens across some 150 individual local governments throughout North America.

The CitySourced 311 app will be integrated into Rock Solid’s existing RESPOND civic engagement platform, which helps manage all forms of 311 and citizen interactions, to provide a comprehensive solution to serve the needs of city, state and local governments.

“The Rock Solid Technologies vision and products are the perfect counterpart to those of CitySourced,” said Kiesel, CEO of CitySourced.

“Together we will be able to reach new markets in North America while delivering a truly best-of-breed product built specifically for the needs of local governments,” Kiesel said.

All CitySourced executives and employees will remain with the combined business forming an organization of nearly 140 employees. The founder of CitySourced will retain a significant ownership stake in the combined company.

“The CitySourced solution is a great complement to the RESPOND platform,” said Brown, CEO of Rock Solid. “The combination of our companies creates a powerful suite of products and demonstrates our commitment to the market by creating the solutions to meet citizen demand.”

The merger of CitySourced comes three months after a majority equity investment by Strattam Capital in Rock Solid to accelerate growth in North America, as this media outlet reported.