Rock Solid Technology buys Arizona-based PrimeGov

Ángel Pérez, vice president of Rock Solid Technologies,Inc. in Puerto Rico.

Rock Solid Technology, a “Software as a Service” company providing citizen engagement solutions that help local government and their communities work as one, announced the acquisition of Arizona-based PrimeGov, a provider of virtual public meeting participation and agenda management solutions for local government.

The financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed, during a news conference in San Juan in which it was also announced that Tom Spengler, PrimeGov’s executive chairman, will become the CEO of the combined organization.

“We’re excited to be joining together with Rock Solid. We believe public meetings are core to a functioning democracy, and local staff and elected officials need better tools to maximize outcomes for the communities they serve,” said Spengler.

“The combination of Rock Solid and PrimeGov will be uniquely positioned to integrate resident sentiment and real operational data into the public meeting decision-making process,” he said.

The joining of the firms now enables them to deliver of solutions — from Puerto Rico — to more than 180 local government agencies including Los Angeles, Fremont, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Columbus, and Baltimore County, said Rick Brown, chairman of Rock Solid, who will be stepping down from the post, as he moves into retirement.

PrimeGov empowers local governments to optimize and digitize their agenda, meeting, and committee management processes with a single, end-to-end, cloud-based solution.

“PrimeGov has played an important role in helping local governments with their public decision-making processes,” said Brown. “The natural combination of our two companies creates a solution the market is demanding — a deeply integrated citizen engagement platform that unifies the power of public meeting participation and agenda management with transparent, and actionable data from cross city departments.”

Ángel Pérez, vice president of Rock Solid Technologies,Inc. in Puerto Rico, said the company has been working with PrimeGOV for some time, partnering to bid on contracts to provide solutions to government stateside. The most recent joint proposal landed the companies an agreement with the city of San Antonio, Texas.

“It’s the seventh largest city in the US mainland and it has a very sophisticated municipal legislative process and we, a Puerto Rico-based company development software by Puerto Ricans, won that bid competing against companies worldwide,” he said. “Those are some tough competitors. But we partnered with PrimeGov and convinced San Antonio that we could do it.”

Pérez said the union of the companies will mean an expansion of the development team on the island, including the recruitment of at least 12 engineers, as it prepares to “conquer the US market from Puerto Rico.”

