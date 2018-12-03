AT&T rolling out ‘shops-on-wheels’ during the holiday season

December 3, 2018 288

Saying that “experiences are more memorable than transactions,” AT&T announced plans to enhance the customer experience on every visit to its stores, by launching several initiatives.

The wireless carrier is introducing new spaces focused on the customer experience, enlarged mobile distribution, more shopping options — such as buying online and picking up at the store — and access to visual assistance service for the blind or limited vision.

“Focused to reflect the different ways our customers use technology, we have remodeled many AT&T stores in Puerto Rico with innovative spaces that invite customers to interact with content, entertainment and connectivity technology that they look the way they prefer,” the carrier explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, AT&T is expanding its shops-on-wheels concept to reach customers “where they are, whether at a concert in a mall or at a community event.”

During December the shops-on-wheels — equipped with the latest devices, accessories and leisure facilities — will visit the towns of Ponce, Aguada, Florida, Manatí, Caguas and San Juan.