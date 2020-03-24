Ron del Barrilito campaign thanks tourists for postponing trips to Puerto Rico

March 24, 2020 89

In support of government efforts to protect the health of Puerto Rico’s residents, Ron del Barrilito launched a campaign thanking tourists for postponing their trip to Puerto Rico, but not before rewarding them by offering a “Rum Check” to stimulate and encourage their return.

“Peoples’ health and safety go above and beyond any company or industry interests. The COVID-19 pandemic is a very serious global phenomenon that must be contained and one of the most effective strategies to control its spread is social isolation,” said Eduardo J. Bacardí, sales and marketing director for Ron del Barrilito.

“In support of government efforts to contain the virus from spreading in Puerto Rico, we launched the Rum Check campaign. It’s a call to all tourists that had to postpone their visit to the Island to reschedule it,” he said.

“As an appreciation of their understanding and support, Ron del Barrilito will incentivize them to return as soon as it is safe to travel and socialize in Puerto Rico,” he added.

The Rum Check campaign offers a raincheck to visitors who have had to cancel or postpone their visit to the island as a result of COVID-19, which can be redeemed at the Hacienda Santa Ana Ron del Barrilito Visitor Center when they return to Puerto Rico.

“With this campaign effort, we seek to revive the tourism industry once the borders are opened in gratitude to all the people who responded responsibly to the global call to stay home for everybody’s well-being,” added Bacardí.

Travelers who were planning to visit Puerto Rico between March 1 and April 30, 2020 can submit their airfare or hotel cancellations evidence through the company’s website.