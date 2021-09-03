Ron del Barrilito sponsors plantain harvest to benefit Puerto Rico nonprofits

The first harvests, which exceeded 3,000 pounds at the Hacienda Santa Ana farm, were donated to El Comedor de la Kennedy.

Edmundo B. Fernández Inc., the Puerto Rican manufacturing company of Ron del Barrilito announced the start of a new plantain farming project that will directly benefit local nonprofits.

The first harvests, which exceeded 3,000 pounds at the Hacienda Santa Ana farm, were donated to El Comedor de la Kennedy, owned by chef Iván Clemente, who provides hot meals and food to children and seniors in need.

“We gladly welcome the initiative, and to have such a dedicated group like Ron del Barrilito’s team supporting our cause fills us with joy,” said Clemente.

“With these donations, we’ve been able to deliver the nutritional needs of many people, who otherwise may not eat at all during the day,” he said. “We would like many more companies and professionals to find ways to help those less fortunate.”

Ron del Barrilito is encouraging other nonprofit entities to contact them to benefit from the plantain harvest donations, which will happen about once every two months. The Ron del Barrilito team will oversee the delivery.

“Last year came with great challenges, and the most important one was to keep everyone in our team healthy, working, and adapting to the new circumstances that arose given the pandemic,” said Alberto Vázquez, sales director at Edmundo B. Fernández Inc.

“In that environment of openness and collaboration, we were able to develop and implement innovations and move projects forward for the benefit of our customers and the community,” he said.

“Starting a nature trail at the Hacienda Santa Ana was one of those ventures we had pending, and we started it successfully,” said Vázquez, adding that in the future, the project will be incorporated into the company’s Visitor Center.

“Visitors will be able to taste native and exotic fruits, some of which will be included in the mixology classes, so they will have the chance to make cocktails with the same fruits our land produces, such as papaya,” he said.

Entities interested in receiving food donations should contact the Ron del Barrilito Visitor Center at 787-415-8601 or info@rondelbarrilito.com.