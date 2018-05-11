Rosselló meets with Facebook, Uber, Sunrun executives

During his trip to California this week, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, met with top Facebook, Uber, and Sunrun executives to generate an interest from them to collaborate, establish, or expand their operations on the island.

Rosselló’s visit to Facebook’s headquarters included a meeting with CEO Sheryl Sandberg and Head of State Legislative Affairs Dan Sachs to discuss the possibility of establishing cooperation initiatives with small Puerto Rican companies so that they can use the platform and strengthen their businesses to make them more successful.

During the meeting, Sachs recognized the work of Puerto Rico’s first lady, Beatriz Rosselló, on the delivery of essential supplies during the emergency after Hurricane María passed through the island.

Furthermore, Rosselló noted that Facebook served as a communication tool with relatives abroad while Puerto Rico had connectivity problems after the hurricane hit last September.

The governor also met with Lynn Jurich, cofounder of Sunrun, and confirmed “there will be news very soon about the plans of this company in Puerto Rico.”

“Part of the energy transformation agenda is to open the doors to generate more renewable energy and for the island to depend less on fossil fuel,” said Rosselló.

Rosselló also met with David Richter, global head of Business and Corporate Development at Uber, about the use of the transportation application on the island and his plan to expand services in Puerto Rico. An announcement regarding this platform and its services in the island is also expected soon, La Fortaleza said in a statement.

The governor traveled to San Francisco on Tuesday with Carlos Mercader, executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration in Washington, D.C., who coordinated the meeting agenda. The governor is also expected to meet with Google and Tesla executives during his trip to the U.S. west coast.

PRFAA also coordinated with Airbnb in San Francisco to meet with Puerto Rican innovators and company employees of Puerto Rican and Hispanic origin.

“The key to the development of Puerto Rico consists in the union of forces between the Puerto Rican community emerging in the states and Puerto Ricans on the island,” Mercader said.

“The Rosselló administration seeks that Puerto Ricans in San Francisco have a closer interaction with the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service, as well as with the government’s digital initiatives to continue developing new innovators in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Rosselló presented the island’s appeals before a group of innovators and investors convened by Airbnb in Andreesen Horrowitz, a venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, recognized for investing in the Twitter platform.

“We want the innovators who went out to look for capital and investments to know the advantages of expanding operations on the island,” Rosselló said. “In addition to creating new jobs, they will help inspire and serve as a model for future innovators in Puerto Rico.”