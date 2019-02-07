Rosselló meets with HUD officials for rebuilding efforts status talks

February 7, 2019 87

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson met with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló at HUD Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to discuss the status of Puerto Rico’s rebuilding efforts following the 2017 hurricanes.

During the 30-minute meeting, Carson was joined by Acting Deputy Secretary Brian Montgomery, who oversees the disaster recovery program at HUD, and Acting Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development David Woll. Rosselló was joined by Puerto Rico’s Housing Secretary, Fernando Gil.

During the meeting, Carson reaffirmed HUD’s commitment to helping rebuild a stronger and more resilient Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Rosselló “pledged his commitment to transparency and offered his assurance that the Commonwealth would maintain the proper financial controls for the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) dollars that HUD has allocated to the island,” officials said in a statement.

“Carson and Rosselló look forward to continuing an open and regular dialogue about rebuilding efforts as Puerto Rico prepares to use its initial $1.5 billion in disaster recovery funding,” government officials said.