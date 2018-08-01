Rosselló shuffles around cabinet members, names new Treasury chief

August 1, 2018 133

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced several changes in his cabinet, including the appointment of Raúl Maldonado as chief of staff and Ricardo Llerandi as deputy chief of staff.

Both will pull double-duty in the government, as Maldonado will remain chief financial officer and Llerandi will retain his post as executive director of the Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company.

Additionally, Rosselló named Teresita Fuentes as Puerto Rico Treasury; Gerardo Portela as the government’s chief investment officer; and Christian Sobrino as executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority.

“My thanks to this great team for their commitment and availability to serve the People of Puerto Rico. With this new government structure, we will strengthen the firm pace of the fiscal and economic recovery and guarantee a better service to the citizenship and quality of life for our People,” said Rosselló.

Maldonado is a certified public accountant and worked as Treasury Secretary since his appointment in 2016.

During the 1990s, he worked as assistant secretary of the Treasury Department’s Internal Revenue division. In addition, he has extensive experience in the private sector in firms such as Ernst & Young and Price Waterhouse, becoming a senior manager in charge of the Tax Department.

Llerandi, on the other hand, studied law at the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico. He worked as a legislative advisor and was subsequently elected by District 14 to the Puerto Rico House of Representatives.

Fuentes is a certified public accountant and worked from 1992 to 1996 as deputy secretary of the Treasury Department. Additionally, she was a partner of the renowned firm Ernst & Young and, since April 2017, she collaborates as a senior advisor to the Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury.

Meanwhile, Portela comes from the financial sector, specifically from brokerage firms and headed the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority during this administration.

On the other hand, Sobrino is the governor’s representative in the Financial Oversight and Management Board, chairs over the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico, and is an economic and fiscal advisor to Rosselló.