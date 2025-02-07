RUM opens Center of Excellence for Transportation and Logistics

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

From left: Héctor J. Carlo, Agustín Rullán and María del Mar Rodríguez of Tropical Shipping; Eduardo Pagán of Tote Maritime Puerto Rico; and Alejandro Caicedo of Tropical Shipping during the announcement of the Center of Excellence for Transportation and Logistics.

Saltchuk pledges $10 million in support of education in partnership with the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez.

As part of a long-term commitment to post-secondary education and youth development, transportation and logistics company Saltchuk has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez (UPRM or RUM, in Spanish), to establish the first Center of Excellence for Transportation and Logistics (CETL) in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

The initiative aims to attract and develop talent for the transportation and logistics industry, fostering economic and social development on the island.

With initial funding of $1 million, Saltchuk has pledged to contribute $10 million over 10 years to support the CETL’s growth, which will serve as a hub for long-term talent development in the sector.

Saltchuk, which operates in Puerto Rico through companies such as TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, Tropical Shipping, Aqua Gulf, StratAir, and Puerto Rico Terminals, will establish the CETL in partnership with an industry advisory board overseeing its operations.

“We recognized a need to create an opportunity for Puerto Ricans to pursue a graduate degree in transportation and logistics within Puerto Rico, and we identified UPRM as the leading institution that can make this happen, said Mark Tabbutt, chairman of Saltchuk.

“The enthusiasm and vision that the team at the RUM has demonstrated made our commitment an easy decision. We look forward to partnering with the RUM for years to come,” he said.

The CETL will address a lack of awareness and academic specialization in transportation and logistics in Puerto Rico. It will create educational opportunities for students, fostering academic and technical preparation for careers in the field.

“This partnership with Saltchuk represents a historic milestone for the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez,” said Chancellor Agustín Rullán-Toro.

“By establishing the first Center of Excellence for Transportation and Logistics, we are creating unparalleled opportunities for our students and faculty to innovate, collaborate and lead in a vital industry,” he said.

The CETL will be located on the Mayagüez campus and is scheduled to open during the upcoming fall academic semester under the leadership of UPRM industrial engineering professor Héctor J. Carlo.

The CETL will focus on three strategic pillars:

Developing specialized academic programs, such as minors, graduate degrees, internships, and hands-on learning opportunities. Promoting research and technological solutions to address the transportation and logistics sector’s needs, including disaster resilience, cold chain logistics and multimodal transportation. Establishing strategic partnerships to foster collaboration between the university and the industry.

“The Center of Excellence for Transportation and Logistics at the RUM exemplifies a significant step in the collaboration between the private sector and academia,” said Carlo. “I’m honored that an industry-leader has decided to strategically invest in RUM as a mechanism for strengthening Puerto Rico’s transportation and logistics industry,”

“The CETL will enable RUM students and faculty from diverse academic backgrounds to develop the specialized knowledge and skills required to drive the future of the industry,” Carlo added.