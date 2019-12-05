Saborea Puerto Rico Winter Party slated for Dec. 11

Saborea Puerto Rico is returning with its Christmas edition, the Saborea Puerto Rico Winter Party, Dec. 11, at the San Juan Marriott and Stellaris Casino.
The event will feature more than 20 of the best local chefs and restaurants.
The party starts at 6:30 p.m. with music at the Red Coral Lounge at the San Juan Marriott and Stellaris Casino.
This celebration includes the best dishes and drinks, as well as delicious desserts alluding to the Christmas season.
Participating restaurants confirmed so far are:
- Asociación Gastronómica y Culinaria de Puerto Rico
- Chef Campis
- Cocineros del Este
- Creations Restaurant
- Holly’s Café/Holiday Mayagüez
- Il Nuovo Mercato
- The Resort at Coco Beach, a Hyatt affiliated hotel
- San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
- Shaviely Sweet and More
- Tanamá Restaurant/Holiday Inn Ponce
- Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort
- Hotel Caribe Hilton
- Mi Panapen
- Equipo Culinario de Puerto Rico
- Tavola Trattoria Local
- Carli Coffee Shop
- Carmen’s Special Hummus
Confirmed cocktail and spirits houses so far are:
- Coca Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers
- Destilería Serralles
- Cervecera de Puerto Rico
- Anna de Cordorniu
- Cerveza Modelo
- Club Caribe Ron
- Alto Grande Ron
- Passoa
- Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey
- Brut Dargent
- La Marca
For tickets and information, go to fangig.com.
Comment here