Saborea Puerto Rico Winter Party slated for Dec. 11

December 5, 2019 190

Saborea Puerto Rico is returning with its Christmas edition, the Saborea Puerto Rico Winter Party, Dec. 11, at the San Juan Marriott and Stellaris Casino.

The event will feature more than 20 of the best local chefs and restaurants.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. with music at the Red Coral Lounge at the San Juan Marriott and Stellaris Casino.

This celebration includes the best dishes and drinks, as well as delicious desserts alluding to the Christmas season.

Participating restaurants confirmed so far are:

Asociación Gastronómica y Culinaria de Puerto Rico

Chef Campis

Cocineros del Este

Creations Restaurant

Holly’s Café/Holiday Mayagüez

Il Nuovo Mercato

The Resort at Coco Beach, a Hyatt affiliated hotel

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Shaviely Sweet and More

Tanamá Restaurant/Holiday Inn Ponce

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort

Hotel Caribe Hilton

Mi Panapen

Equipo Culinario de Puerto Rico

Tavola Trattoria Local

Carli Coffee Shop

Carmen’s Special Hummus

Confirmed cocktail and spirits houses so far are:

Coca Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers

Destilería Serralles

Cervecera de Puerto Rico

Anna de Cordorniu

Cerveza Modelo

Club Caribe Ron

Alto Grande Ron

Passoa

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

Brut Dargent

La Marca

For tickets and information, go to fangig.com.