Sacred Heart University invites students, alumni to job fair

March 9, 2020 253

Sacred Heart University is inviting its students and alumni to participate in a Job Fair on Mar. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school’s library.

More than 25 employers with recruitment opportunities in several areas will be present at the event organized by Sacred Heart University’s Professional Experiences Center.

As part of the free benefits, participants will be able to get a professional photo taken to include with their Curriculum Vitae on the LinkedIn platform and other headhunting profiles in the labor market.

Some of the companies that will be on hand include Kelly Services, Encanto Restaurants, Telecinco, ClubMed, L’oreal Caribe, PSS Pathfinders, Inc., Equitable Advisors, Red Ventures, Spectraforce, Christiansen Insurance Group, Relevium Recruitment Services LLC, among others.